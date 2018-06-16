Just because she's officially the Duchess of Sussex doesn't mean Meghan Markle is necessarily following all of the rules that she is reportedly supposed to when it comes to royal protocols. In fact, since marrying Prince Harry nearly one month ago, the former actress has actually continued to go against certain traditions.

Among some of the rules it was reported she would have to follow after her wedding were several strict ones regarding her fashion choices. Among those rules are ones which dictate the color of her nail polish, when she wears a hat, if she can bare her shoulders, and even what shoes she can have on her feet. However, the Duchess of Sussex hasn't necessarily adapted to all of the rules just yet.

Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Markle has already received criticism for baring her shoulders with the dress she wore for the Trooping the Colour event on June 9, but it isn't the only time she has bent the rules. In fact, her most recent outing with Queen Elizabeth II saw her seemingly bend two different rules at once.

Markle and the Queen both attended a royal visit to Cheshire, in their first solo outing together since the May 19 nuptials. However, there were two ways it appeared Markle broke the rules. One was what appeared to be the color she had painted her nails, while the second involved her lack of a hat.

Style Caster noted that Markle appeared to be sporting white polish on her nails at the event, which could be seen as a shade which breaks the rules. Women in the royal family are expected to keep their nails painted with neutral tones at all times, with pinks and taupes the preferred shades. While white could be seen as a neutral tone as well, it's noted that it is still bolder than the shades the Queen and Kate Middleton often wear.

However, if the Queen approved of the shade, then Markle could be seen sporting a similar tone in the future.

Meanwhile, People Magazine also pointed out that Markle did not have a hat on her head during the event, which seems to break another traditional rule regarding the royal family dress code. However, it was noted that Middleton has also foregone this rule on occasion and that it is because both women, along with their husbands, are trying to project a more youthful image.

As such, both Markle and Middleton do not always wear hats on outings, and also forego gloves as well.

Since Markle is still a new member of the royal family, it will be interesting to watch as she continues to fulfill her duties to see if she continues trying to put her own spin on the rules.

Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images