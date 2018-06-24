Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle Sr.’s suit was put to good use after he was unable to attend his daughter’s royal wedding on May 19.

The clothing has been sitting at Thomas’ tailor for weeks when PR guru Johnno Spence decided to purchase it for $2,600. Spence wore the suit at the Royal Ascot last week.

According to George Cook, a journalist for Express, Markle personally saw Spence’s suit. But it is unclear if she was aware that it was designed by Oliver Brown for her father. The former “Suits” star personally asked Kristian Robson, the owner of the company, to make numerous suits for her dad. However, Thomas was unable to wear a single one of them.

Thomas was unable to attend Prince Harry and Markle’s nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle after he suffered from a heart attack. He underwent surgery on the week of his daughter’s big day.

In related news, Markle’s dad recently made headlines after he appeared on an interview on “Good Morning Britain” with host Piers Morgan. During his conversation with Morgan, Thomas said that he regretted not being able to attend his daughter’s wedding.

He also said that Prince Harry called him on the phone and asked for his permission to wed Markle. During their call, Thomas made Prince Harry promise that he will never hurt Markle in any way. The 33-year-old prince said that he won’t so Thomas immediately allowed him to marry Markle.

But multiple sources, later on, claimed that Markle got hurt by the fact that her dad conducted an interview without informing her first. The former actress felt blindsided by the move.

Richard Fitzwilliams, a royal expert, told Express, “Harry and Meghan will undoubtedly be upset by this. They will be unwelcome but it won’t be that embarrassing. Thomas Markle is reclusive, his health is poor and obviously feels under strain. It was an emotional interview,” he said.

Photo: Reuters/Eddie Mulholland/Pool