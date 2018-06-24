Meghan Markle's family turned their back on her by making ill-statements against her.

The Duchess of Sussex has endured a lot of heartaches from her own family - dad, sister and brother. According to Latifa Yedroudj of Daily Express, Markle's half-siblings have not been shy about sharing their dislike of the new royal.

Markle's half-sister, Samantha, has been posting several statements attacking Markle on Twitter. She was furious when she didn't receive an invite to the royal wedding and slammed Markle for ignoring her own family while inviting thousands of strangers.

"At issue is not a matter of closeness as more than 1000 complete strangers are invited. Family is family. I have an uncle I have only seen once but I would never say he is not family because we are not close. Humanitarians move forward with love and kindness especially to Family," Grant wrote.

She also attacked Prince Harry for allowing the duchess to ignore their family. "It's time to 'man up' @HRHHenryWindsor," Grant wrote. "Shout outs about humanitarianism, don't work when you are allowing Meg to ignore the Markles. It is s contradiction. Someone must point out that the 'Emperor is not wearing any clothes'."

On the other hand, his brother, Tom, also released an open letter calling Prince Harry to cancel their royal wedding. According to him, his half-sister is not the best woman for the royal.

"It's not too late, Meghan Markle is obviously not the right women for you," Tom wrote in an open letter shared by InTouch Weekly. "As more time passes to your royal wedding, it became very clear that this is the biggest mistake in royal wedding history."

To make the matter worse, Markle's dad, Thomas Markle Sr., agreed to stage his photos and received cash in the run-up of the royal wedding. Thomas claimed that he only did it to improve his image. Later on, he decided to not attend Prince Harry and Markle's nuptials after getting a major heart surgery.

Just recently, Thomas agreed to make a TV interview on ITV's "Good Morning Britain." But, a number didn't like his revelations especially when he said that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to have kids soon.

"I can't imagine that Meghan is anything other than horrified that he has told the world that she is desperate for a baby and that they are trying to make a baby," Angela Levin said. "I don't know if he would know about the second part but it is a really terrible thing to say. I don't know him but, I think he is perhaps somebody who puts himself first and his daughters needs second."

Photo: Getty Images/Daniel Leal-Olivas