Meghan Markle has done much more than just win Prince Harry's heart—she's made quite the impact on the fashion industry as well and could be changing some of the perspectives of the royal family a whole.

The so-called "Meghan Effect" has been in full swing since Markle and Harry announced their plans to marry at the end of September, with pieces Markle wearing causing a stir online, and in many cases selling out. The phenomenon is one that is reminiscent of the one that has followed her sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, since her own arrival into the royal family back on 2011.

Another way the Meghan Effect has impacted the industry has been through the increased traffic to fashion blogs that are devoted to the styles the future royal sports. While ones devoted to Middleton still reign supreme, some of these bloggers now tell People Magazine that they think Markle is set to continue growing in popularity.

"There's definitely been a boom in interest with Meghan," Christine Ross, the co-founder of both "What Would Kate Do?" And "Meghan's Mirror" told the magazine. "I don't think it's quite caught up to Kate yet. As we see her more, after her wedding, everyone will know her. When you say 'Kate' everyone knows what ate you're talking about and I expect it to be the same with Meghan."

However, while interest still seems to be a little greater in the Duchess of Cambridge, Ross says that the interest in the precise pieces Markle wears is by far greater, because her wardrobe has proven to be more accessible to the general public than Kate's.

"She's down to earth, she wears ripped jeans, she shops at J. Crew," Ross said. "Because we can relate to her we feel connected to her. We think that maybe we could be a little bit like this amazing woman who has captured the heart of the world's most eligible bachelor."

Ross also noted that there is more of a disconnect for regular people between what Middleton wears—with styles like coat dresses and bespoke designs, as well as heeled shoes at all times—and Markle wears.

"The interest in her certainly has not waned, but the demand for what she's wearing has because you can't get it," Ross added.

Photo: Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images