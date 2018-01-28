Meryl Streep is the newest addition to the cast of “Big Little Lies” Season 2.

The award-winning actress will play the role of Perry’s (Alexander Skarsgard) mom, Mary Louis Wright. While speaking with Australia’s the Daily Telegraph (via Vulture), book author Liane Moriarty explained how Streep was cast in the highly-anticipated role.

“I was about halfway through writing season two and I was talking to the producers and I said, I’ve got this role of Perry’s mother and not quite believing my own audacity, I’d like Meryl to play this character,” she said.

Initially, the producers teased Moriarty for becoming “so Hollywood,” but they also told her that it is not impossible because Nicole Kidman and Streep are friends. After completing the script, Moriarty asked Kidman to reach out to Streep for the role, and she accepted it.

When asked what kind of Streep fans will see in “Big Little Lies,” Moriarty said that the one similar to her character in the “Devil Wears Prada.” Mary will arrive in Monterey after Perry’s death because she is concerned about her grandchildren’s welfare. She and Celeste (Kidman) are expected to butt heads.

“She deeply loved her son… as much as any mother can love her son. She had a slightly fraught relationship with her daughter-in-law, so it’s a very complicated, difficult time,” Moriarty said.

In the previous season, Perry died after Bonnie (Zoe Kravitz) pushed him down the stairs while protecting Celeste. The upcoming episodes are expected to unravel the truth behind Perry’s death, and Mary may be the one to figure it all out.

Meanwhile, Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, recently admitted that he freaked out when he learned that Streep will be joining “Big Little Lies” Season 2. The singer spoke with Entertainment Tonight while at the MusiCares event and said that the casting was “amazing.”

“It’s a win-win all around. I think it’s going to be riveting,” he said.

The “American Idol” judge also said that he’s open to collaborating with Streep on a “Big Little Lies” soundtrack.

“Big Little Lies” Season 2 will premiere in 2019 on HBO.

Photo: Getty Images/KW