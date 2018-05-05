Kate Middleton may lose an average of two full periods of sleep per week within the first twelve months after Prince Louis’ birth.

A research by Sealy’s Worldwide Sleep Census also revealed that 77 percent of British parents do not get the sleep that they need no matter how much help they receive from family members or nannies.

Neil Robinson, a sleep expert for Sealy’s Worldwide Sleep Consensus, shared his tips for royal moms and new parents on how they can get quality sleep after giving birth.

“The introduction of a bedtime routine introduced from an early stage can help small babies to differentiate the difference between day and night. Having blinds on the windows, keeping the lights off or dimly lit and maintaining the same bedtime routine for your baby every day could hugely help him,” he told Express.

Robinson also encourages moms to allow their babies to sleep in their room for the first six months. However, babies should sleep in a bedside crib and not on the parents’ bed.

“A bedside crib, ideally one with a mesh panel so the baby can see you, is a good idea, especially if it is kept next to the bed because they allow mothers to feed without having to leave the comfort of their beds,” he said.

Prince William and Middleton welcomed Prince Louis on April 23. But they have two other children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, who might have helped them prepare for their third royal baby.

Meanwhile, Middleton and Prince William are expected to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. Prince George and Princess Charlotte will also have significant roles at the royal nuptials. However, Prince Louis won’t be present at the wedding.

A spokesperson for the palace told People on Friday that Prince Louis will stay at home with his nanny on May 19. Dr. Robin Jacobson, a pediatrician at NYU Langone Pediatric Associates, told Town & Country that newborns should stay at home during the first two months.

On May 19, Prince Louis will be less than a month old.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson