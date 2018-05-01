Lady Frederick Windsor recently shared some details about the life-threatening car accident she was involved in on Nov. 23, 2017.

Lady Windsor, 37, who also goes by the name Sophie Winkleman, said that she was nearly paralyzed following the incident. At that time, the actress was driving away from the set of “Trust.”

During her recent interview, Lady Windsor detailed her crash, and she also shared how Prince Charles helped her through it.

“It’s very strange when something happens to your body, you don’t immediately feel the pain. I felt lots of warmth and a strange kind of serenity. I felt like my soul was rising up and seeing everything… Yes, I did expect to die. It was extraordinary,” she said.

“I just remember a massive great thwack and then lots of hot blood all over me. I recall heat; I had broken my back and ruptured my abdomen so my belly was torn apart and basically in my lap. I could feel my backbones jiggling around and I thought: ‘I really hope this doesn’t mean anything paralyzing,’” she added.

Two weeks later, Lady Windsor transferred to Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London where she managed to walk again.

After the unfortunate incident, Lady Windsor spent a couple of months recovering from her injuries. At that time, Prince Charles gave her a very practical gift.

“Prince Charles sensed correctly that everything would be chaos at home, so he asked his cook, instead of taking care of him, to take care of us. So, our lunches and dinners were cooked at Clarence House then delivered for weeks on end while I was in the hospital and then still disabled at home,” she shared.

Lady Windsor also gushed over Prince William, who she said called to check up on her. “I heard from pretty much every member of Freddie’s family, I was spoiled to bits by them,” she said.

The actress is the wife of Lord Frederick Windsor and the daughter-in-law of Queen Elizabeth II’s first cousin Prince Michael. She and Lord Frederick are parents to two young girls, Maud, 4, and Isabella, 2. according to Town & Country.

Photo: Getty Images/Chris Jackson