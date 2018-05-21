Prince Charles officially welcomed Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland, to the royal family, when he held the yoga instructor’s hand at the ceremony.

Geoffrey Levy, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, revealed that towards the end of the wedding ceremony, Prince Harry, Markle, Prince Charles, and Ragland stepped out of St. George’s Chapel with the Bishop of Canterbury.

Ragland was seated on the second row, and she had to go down one step. Prince Charles walked towards her side and reached out for her hand.

“And there was her hand, fluttering, for one uncertain moment, towards Prince Charles. Immediately, his hand reached out towards her and, in a gesture that seemed to symbolize the joining of two very different families, she held on to it firmly as he gently pulled her into the group,” Levy noted.

Another sweet moment was shared by Ragland and Prince Charles on their way out of St. George’s Chapel. It is important to note that Ragland attended her daughter’s wedding by herself. Prince Charles, on the other hand, had his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles at his side.

While outside the church and descending the stairs, Prince Charles urged Ragland to hold his arm so he could guide her. Ragland held on the prince’s right arm, while Parker-Bowles held on to his left arm. A few minutes later, Parker-Bowles let go of Prince Charles’ arm, but Ragland was still holding it tightly.

Levy added that the way the royal family welcomed and treated Ragland was quite similar to how they welcomed Kate Middleton’s family into their circle. And just like Prince William, Prince Harry would most likely expect Ragland to be invited to some of the family’s events and celebrations.

“For now, at least, Meghan’s mother will continue to live 5,500 miles away in L.A. and go to work as normal, so her participation in the royal family is hardly likely to be as frequent as Mike and Carole Middleton,” Levy concluded.

Photo: Getty Images/Brian Lawless - WPA Pool