Cass Eager, an Australian blues singer, recently shared details about her “secret” friendship with Prince Harry from 2003.

During a recent interview, Eager revealed that she and Prince Harry met during a polo event hosted by Kerry Packer. Eager performed some of her songs at that time.

“I’m at Kerry Packer’s polo property… it’s polo season and I’m playing in the bar, in the corner of the stage. There were rumors that Harry was going to pop in and play some polo, as one does when one is a prince. So, I’m on stage and he walks into the bar with three or four minders… I finished my gig and then one of the minders walked up to me and said, ‘Excuse me, but Harry has requested that you join him in a game of pool.’ And so I said, ‘Great!’ I went over and we played three games, and I beat him three games to none,” she said (via Daily Mail).

During their polo match, Prince Harry treated Eager and his other friends to booze. Eager said that the 33-year-old prince bought shots of tequila and said that he used to love partying.

“A couple night later, it was the closing of polo season. And I said to the manager, ‘You should have me play.’ Because I had already done heaps of gigs so why wouldn’t he have me for the close of polo? But they were just going to put a DJ on. So I’m like, ‘OK, no problem,’” she recounted.

But later that night, the manager knocked on Eager’s door and asked her to play at the closing of the polo season. She was told that Prince Harry requested for her to play a few songs.

“So I went down and played and we ended up at, I don’t know, one of the groom’s places after that. And, you know, Harry was… there were bonfire and clothes were coming off – let’s just put it that way. There was dancing, dancing around the bonfire,” she said.

Other than playing polo, drinking tequila, and dancing around the bonfire, Eager and Prince Harry also bonded over playing the guitar and watching movies.

Photo: Reuters/Dominic Lipinski/Pool