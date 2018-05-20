Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remembered Princess Diana in a number of ways during their royal wedding on May 19.

While at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, the royal couple decided to leave one seat empty to accommodate the Princess of Wales. Even though she passed away in 1997, royal fans thought that Prince Harry wanted to leave the chair vacant as a symbolic tribute to his mother.

However, Rebecca English, a royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, said that the empty seat was part of the royal protocol.

“The seat in front of the Queen is always left empty, I was told by BP,” she wrote.

Markle’s wedding bouquet also featured Princess Diana’s favorite flowers called forget-me-not’s. A statement from the Kensington Palace revealed that the flowers were handpicked by Prince Harry himself from their private garden at the palace. He then gave them to their florist, Philippa Craddock, and asked her to arrange them.

Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, was also asked to give a reading during the wedding ceremony. Prior to the carriage procession, she also joined the rest of the royal family who stepped out of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle at the same time.

Her two other siblings, Earl Charles Spencer and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and their respective families were also present at the wedding and reception.

During the wedding ceremony, the song “Guide Me, O Thy Redeemer” was also played. The same hymn was heard during Princess Diana’s funeral.

And in keeping up with tradition, Markle was spotted wearing something blue and borrowed during her evening reception with her and Prince Harry’s closest family and friends.

The “Suits” alum was photographed wearing Princess Diana’s emerald cut aquamarine ring on her way to Frogmore House. The same ring was worn by the Princess of Wales to an auction of her clothes at Christie’s in 1997.

Eva Hartling, the vice president of Maison Birks, told People that she expected to see Markle wear something blue during her wedding ceremony. But what she opted for was an equally touching tribute to Princess Diana.

“I think that was symbolic,” she said.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool