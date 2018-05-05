Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will pay tribute to Princess Diana at their royal wedding on May 19.

According to Kensington Palace, the royal couple has decided to invite all of Princess Diana’s siblings to their nuptials at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. The Princess of Wales’ sister, Lady Jane Fellowes, will also give a reading during the ceremony.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honored that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late princess on the wedding day,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, it has also been confirmed that Markle won’t have a maid of honor at her wedding. Prince Harry, on the other hand, has chosen Prince William to be his best man.

A spokesperson for the palace told People, “She has a very close-knit circle of friends and she didn’t want to choose one over another. All have been actively involved in helping her prepare for the big day and will be there in the days beforehand. She’s very happy to have their support.”

One of Markle’s friends, Priyanka Chopra, recently said that she won’t serve as one of the “Suits” star’s bridesmaids. But she confirmed her attendance at the wedding during multiple interviews.

On Thursday, she appeared on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” and participated in the game called Spill the Royal Tea. In the segment, the “Quantico” star confirmed that she knew about Prince Harry and Markle’s engagement even before they announced it to the world.

She also said that she hasn’t purchased a gift for the royal couple and admitted to struggling when it comes to choosing a hat to wear to the wedding. “I’m more stressed out about those little hats,” she said (via People).

The dress code for Prince Harry and Markle’s royal wedding requires all female guests to wear a morning dress with hat. Male guests, on the other hand, should wear their official uniforms, a morning coat, or a lounge suit.

Photo: Getty Images/Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool