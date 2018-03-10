Fans around the world are hoping to get any glimpse they can at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding on May 19, and while most will be forced to simply watch the nuptials on their TVs, some may be given the chance to have a small piece of the experience thanks to a number of tourism packages being offered in the United Kingdom in honor of the pair's nuptials.

Those who are planning to head to the United Kingdom for the royal nuptials are in luck, because while they likely won't score an invite to the affair, there are several tourism packages available that they can book which will help them celebrate with the couple in a way that might be a bit more special than just watching the wedding at home.

According to the New York Times, packages include:

The Original Tour: This company, which offers traditional hop-on hop-off bus tours throughout the city has added stops at Windsor Castle in the months leading up the wedding, giving those who want to see the venue a look before the nuptials take place.

Royal Wedding Celebration In England: Inside the British Monarchy: This 8-day tour beginning on May 16, provides accommodations for seven nights at the Radisson Blu Edwardian Kenilworth, 12 meals, an indoor but traditional "street party" at the hotel on the actual day of the wedding, meetings with royal staff members and sightseeing excursions at the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, Kensington Palace, and even Windsor Castle itself (albeit a few days after the wedding). The tour doesn't come cheap however, starting at $2,499 per person, not including airfare.

However, day tours usually offered by those companies, as well as others, will adjust their usual routes and schedules on the day of the wedding. Those that normally make stops at Windsor Castle will forego it for other destinations due to the pair's nuptials.

Of course, these tours aren't the only aspect of the tourism industry that is affected by the royal wedding. From rentals through Airbnb, to other hotels in London, there are some perks being added to rooms and packages, which of course also helps add to the price.

Among the hotels offering packages are:

The Arch London boutique hotel: At £3,900 for a two-night stay based on double occupancy, this "Royal Wedding package being offered throughout the month of May includes a two-bedroom suite, a three-course dinner at Hunter 486, a champagne breakfast and afternoon tea, a tour of Windsor Castle (not available on the weekend of the wedding) and a £100 shopping voucher to Fortnum & Mason.

The Hotel Café Royal: A regent Royal Wedding package, available April 1-June 21, includes suite accommodations, a limousine tour to Windsor Castle to visit the Chapel and State Apartments, a picnic lunch, a royal wedding memorabilia gift and an English breakfast, starting at £2,000.

One Aldwych: This Royal Wedding Celebration Package on weekends in May starts at £355 a night and includes an option to order a "royal bouquet" featuring peonies and a sprig of myrtle for an additional £45.

Of course, it's no surprise that such packages are being offered for the wedding, as it was reported early on that the affair would drum up an additional £500 million (or $680 million) for the British economy.

Photo: Oli Scarff-WPA Pool/Getty Images