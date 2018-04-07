Princess Diana has changed the way royal moms give birth.

In the 1840s, female royals who are about to welcome their babies undergo what is called a twilight sleep. This means that the baby will be pulled out with the use of forceps while the mom was under general anesthesia.

Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria opted for this birthing method so that they wouldn’t feel any pain. Princess Diana, however, opted for something else.

Sheila Kitzinger, a natural childbirth expert, said that Princess Diana did not just go for the twilight sleep. The late Princess of Wales also gave birth while standing up.

“I said that Charles looked strong enough to hold her. And that is what happened. It was the first active royal birth – a complete contrast to the queen’s,” she said.

Princess Diana was also one of the first female royals to give birth at St. Mary’s Hospital in Paddington instead of at the Kensington Palace. Years later, Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, also gave birth at the hospital’s Lindo Wing.

Both Prince George and Princess Charlotte were delivered at St. Mary’s. And by the looks of it, Prince William and Middleton’s third child will also be born there sometime this month.

The story about how Princess Diana gave birth to Prince William and Prince Harry made headlines once again due to the upcoming birth of Middleton and Prince William’s third baby. Some people are convinced that the Duchess of Cambridge will give birth on St. George’s Day on April 23.

Emily Andrews told “Lorraine (via Express),” “Kate is due on St. George’s Day which is the 23rd of April.” However, Andrews also said that it is possible Middleton will give birth much later than that.

“She was late with George and Charlotte but I would imagine the baby will be arriving on the last week of April,” Andrews said.

And the royal correspondent also said that it seems the hype surrounding the couple’s third child is not as strong as with Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Photo: Getty Images/Diana Archive