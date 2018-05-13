Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s love story is hitting the small screen tonight. A movie was created just ahead of the royal couple’s wedding, and fans will want to know when and where to watch “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance.”

Lifetime is responsible for the movie, so that’s the channel fans will have to find. Be sure to tune in at 8 p.m. EDT sharp to watch. The film will wrap up at 10:22 p.m., so be sure to clear your schedule for a couple hours to watch the sweet romance.

Those who want to watch online don’t have many options. If you have a TV provider with an app that allows live streaming TV, like Optimum or DIRECTV, the channel might be available through there. However, Lifetime does not have a watch live option on their website.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” was put together very quickly. The writers, Scarlett Lacey and Terrence Coli, were contacted about the Lifetime movie the day after the engagement was announced in November. They wrote the script in just two weeks.

Their screenplay includes a sex scene, which reportedly has palace insiders concerned. “What I’ve heard is that they’re seriously worried about the sex scene,” director Menhaj Huda told Vanity Fair, claiming his wife’s friend was dating the palace press secretary.

“Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance,” is, of course, a fictionalized version of how Markle and Harry met, fell in love and handled the intense scrutiny that came with their engagement. However, the writers tried to incorporate every fact they had available to them to create a story that felt real.

“We tried to be really truthful,” Lacey told VF. “We used our imaginations in places, but there was so much available, from Meghan’s own words [from interviews and her blog]. There were so many things we knew to be true, if not in words, then in spirit.”

Lifetime will follow the movie with the special “Harry & Meghan: Royal Rebels.” The special will examine how Markle and Prince Harry are changing certain royal traditions. It will examine all the secrets and rituals associated with Britain’s royal weddings. The hour-long special airs right after “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” finishes.