Meghan Markle's love story isn't as typical as the one most brides have with their soon-to-be spouses, so it's not a surprise that she may have a less typical Bachelorette party as well.

According to US Weekly, not only will Markle's celebration ahead of her May 19 nuptials with Prince Harry not be quite as wild as similar parties are known to get in the United States, but she also is throwing the traditional rule book out the window when it comes to the guest list for the event as well.

"Meghan will be having a party but won't be calling it her 'bachelorette,'" a source told the magazine. "Think low-key, think somewhere out of London, good food and drink, a little music. It won't be wild."

The source also claims that Markle simply wants her party to be a "celebration of friendship and love," and it's likely she will include guests who are both male and female when she celebrates.

"Expect to see the usual faces, with [her] best friends Markus Anderson, Lindsay Jill Roth and Jessica Mulroney taking top seats at the table," the source said.

Of course, while she may not be traditional in terms of her guest list, the party being more low-key is something that isn't overly surprising, as Markle's future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, also went with a shenanigan-free fete before her own nuptials to Prince William in 2011.

"Kate's very well-aware the spotlight is on her," British society wedding planner Sarah Haywood told People Magazine at the time. "The slightest slip-up wouldn't go down well."

Time Magazine reported at the time that her party was also like alcohol-free and very quiet.

A year after the wedding, singer Cheryl Cole alleged that she had been told that Middleton did do at least one fun thing at her party, which included dressing up like the singer and performing a number.

"Kate confessed that she dressed up as me on her hen night, in a bodysuit and split trousers, and sang 'Fight For This Love,'" Cole said at the time, revealing that the Duke of Cambridge himself spilled the details to her at the Queen's Diamond Jubilee concert.

She also said that Middleton's siblings, Pippa and James, also revealed additional details about the night.

"She even learnt the dance routine and was step-perfect by all accounts, as her sister Pippa and Brother James also came over and told me all about it," she continued.

