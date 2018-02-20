HTC is preparing to launch a new entry-level smartphone that will be part of its Desire series. The handset is rumored to be called the HTC Desire 12 and some of its specs have been revealed thanks to a leaked retail box.

The retail box for the HTC Desire 12 was acquired by Android Authority. It revealed that the upcoming HTC phone will feature 5.5-inch display with an HD+ screen resolution of 720 x 1,440. Inside, the device will be powered by a MediaTek quad-core 64-bit processor with 3GB of RAM. Notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) said on Twitter earlier this month that the upcoming device will also have an 18:9 aspect ratio. If true, this means that HTC will soon be pushing 18:9 displays down to entry-level budget friendly Android phones.

The leaked retail box also states that the HTC Desire 12 will support microSD cards of up to 2TB. The phone itself is rumored to arrive with only 16GB of internal storage. The upcoming Android phone will also have dual nano SIM card support and will have a decent 2,730 mAh battery.

As for cameras, the Desire 12 will have a 12-megapixel camera on its back. The retail box indicates that it will only be able to record videos of up to 1080p full HD resolution. The camera will also have phase detection autofocus support. Up front, the HTC Desire 12 will have a 5-megapixel camera with a back-illuminated sensor. This means that it should be able to produce improved photo quality when users take selfies in low-lighting conditions.

Other features listed on the leaked retail box include 802.11 Wi-Fi, 4G LTE and Bluetooth. Unfortunately, photos or renders of the HTC Desire 12 haven’t leaked yet and there’s no way of telling what it will actually look like. But if HTC is truly bringing a 5.5-inch 18:9 display to the device, then users should expect thin bezels and an all-screen design that’s similar to the HTC U11 Plus or the U11 EYEs.

It’s being speculated that the HTC Desire 12 may be announced during Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona, Spain next week. It was previously reported that HTC won’t be unveiling its next flagship, the U12, during the event. The HTC U12 may be announced sometime in March or in April.

Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu