HTC has announced that its next smartphone, the HTC U11 EYEs, will launch next week on Jan. 15, but didn’t give out any information on its specs. Thanks to a leaker, images and specs for the upcoming handset has already been revealed.

The HTC U11 EYEs was leaked by Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. Blass has a very impressive track record when it comes to leaking devices, so it’s very likely that his information on the phone is accurate.

The HTC U11 EYEs features a 6-inch Super LCD3 display with a full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,160. The U11 EYEs takes most of its design cues from the U11+ than the U11, which should bode well for a lot of HTC fans. It still has the same curved glass design and will have black, silver and red color options.

Like the U11+, the U11 EYEs has its fingerprint scanner on the back. This is also why the display is taller and is sporting the 18:9 aspect ratio. This also gives the device thin bezels up front. The display also feature rounded corners, which does look appealing and makes the device look up-to-date.

Inside the HTC U11 EYEs is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 652 octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device also supports microSD card for expanding storage. The Snapdragon 652 is a mid-range processor, but that should really be a big deal when it comes to day to day use. Like HTC’s most recent phones, the U11 EYEs also comes with Edge Sense, a feature that lets user trigger actions and shortcuts by squeezing the frame of the phones.

The HTC U11 EYEs also comes with dual front-facing cameras, while on the back it still has a single shooter. No information was given on the camera sensors. Back in 2014, HTC also launched a device under the “Eye” branding because of it had identical front and back cameras, as pointed out by Android Authority. Perhaps the U11 EYEs will have some sort of special feature related for its cameras.

Other features listed by Blass include a USB Type-C port, a generous 3,930mAh battery and an IP67 water and dust resistance rating. Overall, the handset seems like a solid mid-range handset. The only disappointing thing about the HTC U11 EYEs is that it will run Android Nougat. It’s possible that HTC decided to skip Android Oreo to avoid having the device be part of Google's Project Treble, as speculated by Android Police.

In a separate tweet, Blass said that that the HTC U11 EYEs will cost ￥3,299, which is roughly around US$510. GSM Arena said on its report that the handset is rumored to initially arrive in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. There’s no word yet if HTC plans on selling the device in other regions.

Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu