The HTC U12+ is expected to be announced in just a few days and it looks like its full specs have already been revealed along with a new press render.

The detailed specs sheet and the new press render for the HTC U12+ were shared online by notorious leaker Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. The upcoming HTC flagship appears to carry over some of the design elements of last year’s HTC U11+, but with very minor changes. The U12+ still comes with an all-glass body that’s IP68 water and dust resistant.

The phone features a 6-inch 2,880 x 1,440 18:9 aspect ratio LCD display with thinner bezels. For those who don’t like notches on their smartphone displays, they will be happy to know that the HTC U12+ doesn’t have one. The specs sheet also shows that the display will have support for HDR 10.

Inside, the HTC U12+ is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 with 6GB of RAM and 64GB/128GB of internal storage. There’s also microSD card support for expandable storage and a 3,500mAh battery that supports Quick Charge 3.0. The leaked specs sheet also says that the phone is able to offer 23.8 hours of talk time on 3G/4G network.

Moving to the cameras, the HTC U12+ comes with dual cameras on its back: one 12-megapixel wide-angle camera with an f/1.75 aperture lens and a 16-megapixel telephoto camera with an f/2.6 aperture lens capable of 2x zoom. The cameras will have optical image stabilization, support for AR stickers and HDR Boost 2. The HTC U12+ can also record 4K resolution videos at 60fps with 360-degree audio recording. The cameras will also be able to record 240fps slow motion videos at 1080p full HD.

The press render shows that the HTC U12+ will indeed have dual front-facing cameras and the specs sheet confirms that both lenses will have 8-megapixel sensors with an f/2.0 aperture lens. The cameras will also provide 84 degrees field of view which should allow users to take better group selfies. The front-facing cameras also support AR stickers, HDR boost and recording video at 1080p full HD. The front-facing cameras will also support Face Unlock, which unlocks the phone using facial recognition.

The specs sheet reveals that the HTC U12+ will have support for always-on listening for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Edge Sense is also making a return and it should have improved squeeze gestures for accessing shortcuts and controlling the phone. Other features include NFC, a USB Type-C port and 4G VoLTE. On the software side of things, the phone is listed as running Android 8.1 Oreo, but it's also labeled as being upgradeable to Android P.

The leaked specs sheet for the HTC U12+ is labeled as being under embargo until May 23 4 p.m. Taiwan time. That is also the same date that HTC teased earlier this month. The U12+ is rumored to go on sale on June 1, according to Phone Arena.

Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic