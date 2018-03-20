“How to Get Away With Murder” has dealt with some pretty heavy issues for the past four seasons, but executive producer Pete Nowalk said that they might be harping a different tune for Season 5.

The main characters received a happy ending during the Season 4 finale, especially since Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza) was finally reunited with her baby while her father was arrested. It feels like the worst is over for them, and Nowalk said they might continue down that happy slope next season.

“Shockingly, the writers and I have already talked about what they are next season. Usually in the beginning we’re just like, ‘Don’t know,’ and we come up with it as we go,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “But I think next season, my feeling is they're going to be twisty, but they’re also going to be more fun. I don’t want to give away too much, because I also could change my mind. But I think they're going to be more fun and a different tone.”

One thing they will focus on is the marriage of Connor Walsh (Jack Falahee) and Oliver Hampton (Conrad Ricamora). Norwalk is not a fan of weddings, so they’re going to have a lot of fun with Connor and Oliver’s.

“Obviously, this wedding we’ve been setting up forever. I didn’t want to do it in the finale because I didn’t want to do something that just felt rushed. So when it comes, it will be good,” he guaranteed.

Another relationship that has encountered several road bumps belongs to Frank Delfino (Charlie Weber) and Laurel Castillo (Karla Souza).

Weber told Variety that Frank might be a murderer, but the love he has for Laurel is genuine. However, he is at a loss on how to express it.

“In Season 2, Frank confesses to Laurel that he did, in fact, murder that girl, and at first I thought it made no sense because the two people who knew he did it were dead, so why would he confess? But what I realized was he’s so damaged that that’s the only way he can show he loves someone. And that’s kind of a beautiful and tragic thing,” he said.

The finale of “How to Get Away with Murder” Season 4 aired last Thursday. Photo: ABC