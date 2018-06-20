The Huawei Mate 20 is Huawei’s next flagship Android smartphone for 2018 and an alleged live photo of the device has leaked online. Along with the live image, a sketch for the Mate 20 has also emerged, showing that it might possibly have two or three cameras on its back.

The leaked live image of the Huawei Mate 20 first surfaced on Slash Leaks, but it’s origin is unknown. The photo is of very poor quality, but it does give out some key details about the upcoming device. First off, the Mate 20 won’t have a notch on its display. Instead, it looks like Huawei will be sticking to a tall screen design like last year’s Mate 10.

There’s no information yet on the exact screen size, but it’s expected that the Mate 20 will have a display that’s larger than 6 inches. A rumor from last week claimed that the Mate 20 might arrive with an AMOLED display from Samsung. The Huawei Mate 20 comes with very slim bezels with the Huawei logo still present up front. The bezels on the left and right side also appear to be almost nonexistent and give the device a really nice edge-to-edge look.

A sketch for the Huawei Mate 20 also leaked in the same day and it’s depiction of the device’s front appears to be spot on with the live image. The sketch also shows that the Mate 20 might have vertical dual or triple cameras on its back. It’s hard to tell if the circle beneath the main camera module is another lens or a circular fingerprint scanner. The live image shows that it won’t have a front-facing fingerprint scanner, which makes it more likely that it’s actually the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Huawei P20 Pro features triple cameras on its back and has a slim bottom bezel to house the fingerprint scanner. It does make sense for the Mate 20 to differentiate itself from the P20 series by having a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. It’s also possible that Huawei might release a “Pro” variant of the Mate 20 and that could have three cameras on its back.

Huawei has already confirmed that it plans to officially launch the Mate 20 this October, as pointed out by Android Headlines. No information on internal specs have been leaked yet, but it’s very likely that the Mate 20 will have high-end specs. The popular rumor right now is that the Mate 20 will be powered by the Kirin 980 processor, Huawei’s next flagship chipset that’s built on 7nm process.

Photo: REUTERS/Yves Herman