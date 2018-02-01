The Huawei P20 is expected to be Huawei’s new flagship Android phone for 2018 and it looks like it now has a launch date. Huawei has already sent out invitations for a press event scheduled for March 27 in Paris, France and it’s being speculated that the P10 successor will be announced during the event.

Huawei’s invite for the press event didn’t specify exactly what it will announce, but it does say that the company will show off “new flagship devices.” The Chinese phone maker revealed the Huawei P10 series of phones back in MWC 2017, but this year it seems like the company wants to avoid the big event.

Samsung is expected to debut the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ during MWC 2018 and it looks like Huawei doesn’t want to compete with Samsung during the event, as pointed out by Android Authority. With Huawei’s Paris event taking place roughly a month after MWC, the P20 would have the spotlight for itself.

Rumors about the Huawei P20 have been circulating online for some time now and none of them have been confirmed, so far. The device was initially expected to be called the P11, but Huawei has also trademarked the P20 name. The upcoming flagship phone is expected to arrive in three variants: the P20, P20 Lite and the P20 Plus, according to leaker Roland Quandt (@rquandt).

The Huawei P20 is expected to arrive with thin bezels and a taller display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The upcoming phone may be powered by the Kirin 970 processor, the same chipset that’s inside the Mate 10 Pro. On the software side of things, the device may arrive with Android 8.0 or 8.1 Oreo straight out of the box.

The most interesting thing about the Huawei P20 is the cameras on its back. The upcoming handset is believed to arrive with triple rear cameras that are capable of 5x hybrid (digital+optical) zoom. Renders for the device have already surfaced online showing what the triple-camera system will look like on the handset.

The triple cameras on the Huawei P20 is able to take three photos at once and those three images will then be merged into a single 40-megapixel photo. The device is also rumored to arrive with a 24MP front-facing camera. All of the cameras in the P20 are co-developed by German camera maker Leica.

Photo: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer