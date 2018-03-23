Chinese companies Huawei and Xiaomi are joining the tight smartphone competition during this half of the year by introducing their new flagship devices before this month ends. Huawei is unveiling its new P20 series on the same day as Xiaomi’s Mi Mix 2S early next week.

DigiTimes learned Friday that Huawei is taking the wraps off of its new P20 family of phones at a Paris event on March 27. The series is composed of three models: the Huawei P20, P20 Pro and P20 Lite. The new handsets have similarities and reasonable differences that are justified by their branding and pricing.

The Huawei P20 is the main entry in the series. It features a 5.85-inch OLED screen, but its standout feature is its photography capabilities. The handset is equipped with dual-lens cameras on the back that take high quality images. The P20 is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, which has a neural processing unit for artificial intelligence.

The P20 Pro is the top-tier offering in the series. Its the most expensive and the biggest one among the three, sporting a 6.1-inch OLED screen. The handset also comes with strong photography capabilities, thanks to its triple-lens camera system that’s composed of a 40-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel telephoto sensor and a 20-megapixel sensor for monochrome images and depth effects. Just like the P20, the P20 Pro is also powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor. So consumers can expect it to have AI features as well.

The P20 Lite is the toned-down version of the P20. Industry sources didn’t say anything about the device, but it is expected to feature less-impressive specs and features. It is also expected to be the most affordable entry out of the three.

Meanwhile, Xiaomi is also announcing its new flagship phone next Tuesday in Shanghai. The Beijing-based company’s new handset is called the Mi Mix 2S. It is said to come with a 5.99-inch bezel-free all-screen display. The Mi Mix 2S will also be the first 2018 Chinese phone to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 845.

Since Xiaomi is one of Google’s ARCore platform partners, consumers should also expect the Mi Mix 2S to support AI/AR applications, according to sources. GSMArena reports the device is going to be powered by a 3,400 mAh battery and will have support for wireless charging.

Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman