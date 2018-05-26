Hugh Grant is finally a married man at 57. The Hollywood actor tied the knot with longtime girlfriend and baby mama Anna Eberstein on Friday.

Grant has never been married though he is a father to five kids already. This makes him the oldest Hollywood bachelor to exchange wedding vows for the first time, since he has surpassed George Clooney’s record. It can be noted that Clooney married Amal Alamuddin in 2014 at the age of 53.

Grant and Eberstein had a civil wedding at London’s Chelsea registry office. The two were photographed hand in hand and smiling outside of the office while sporting their wedding bands, according to the Telegraph.

The couple’s daughter, whose name has not been disclosed to the public, was present at the wedding, alongside the bride’s parents and siblings. Grant’s father and brother were also in attendance.

“Everybody looked very happy and relaxed, it was obviously an informal occasion with only very close family members present,” an onlooker said. “The group congregated on the steps and Grant stepped in right at the last minute, seemingly in a bid to attract attention.”

Weeks prior their wedding, The Sun published pictures of wedding banns at Kensinton and Chelsea register office near the couple’s London home. Wedding banns are typically required for a Church of England wedding. They are displayed when a couple is set to tie the knot in the upcoming weeks, as per Us Weekly.

Grant and Eberstein are parents to three children: a 5-year-old son named John Mungo, a 2-year-old daughter and another one whose sex and name are being withheld from the public. The couple managed to keep the birth of their third child a secret until Grant’s ex and dear friend Elizabeth Hurley slipped during an interview with E!’s Daily Pop last month.

“I’m very luck that 31 years into our friendship, he’s still my best friend in the world,” Hurley said. “I see him a lot; I speak to him a lot. You know, he’s now a father of five; he has five kids and he’s a great dad. Yeah, he will remain my best friend for life.”

Grant has two other children with ex-girlfriend Tinglan Hong: a son named Felix Chang, 5, and a daughter named Tabitha Xiao Xi, 6, according to People.

