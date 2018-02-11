Hulk Hogan wants to return to WWE to prove one thing.

Hogan and his good friend Ric Flair spoke with TMZ Sports before their Q&A event at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa where the retired professional wrestler opened up about his career. Hogan confessed that he is ready to make a comeback at WWE and is hoping that Vince McMahon will give him another chance to show everyone that he is a good guy.

"For me, I'd love to change that last story that was told with the Hulk Hogan career. I'd love to get back in the fold, get back on the inside and correct a lot of stuff," Hogan told the publication. "It has to be the perfect timing for both sides. We're all on good terms. We're all working towards the same goal. So hopefully, I'll be able to be back with my wrestling family someday soon."

The publication noted that Hulk was referring to the leaked sex audio of him using the n-word that made rounds online in 2015. "If we're gonna [expletive] with [expletive], let's get a rich one!" he said in the recording. This prompted professional wrestling executive McMahon to sever ties with the WWE Hall of Famer.

Hogan admitted that he was not expecting it to happen. "It devastated me. The bottom dropped out," Hogan said (via Associated Press). "It was just a situation that was unexpected; didn't even know it was going on at the time. I was blindsided by it."

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Bollea, filed a suitcase against Gawker Media after it published parts of the sex video in 2012. Hogan won the case and was awarded $140 million. He eventually settled with the company for $31 million.

The year-long legal battle resulted to the company's bankruptcy. Gawker.com eventually shut down.

"Somebody had to draw the line somewhere," Hogan said about the case. "I just made the decision that I was going to be the guy. If I lost everything, I was going to fight these people. It turned out great. There is justice."

Hogan's bio is still scrubbed from WWE's website. Last month, he wanted to join the WWE's All-Star bash but was not invited.

"Brother, if I'm not there, I'll definitely be there in spirit," Hogan said about the event. "One way or the other, Hulk Hogan influenced each and every one of those guys you're going to see on TV Monday night. And that includes Vince McMahon, too."

Photo: Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris