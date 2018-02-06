In this week’s episode of TLC’s “I Am Jazz” Season 4, Jazz Jennings musters her courage to ask her special friend, Victoria, out. Jazz also continues her battle to loss 30 pounds in order for her to become eligible of bottom surgery.

According to the synopsis of “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 6, titled “Pizza Rolls, Gender Roles and Jazz Rolls,” Jazz finally asks Victoria to go out with her on a date. This is after she realizes that her new friend is special to her. Last week, fans saw Jazz and Victoria meeting each other for the first time with the help of a common friend. This Tuesday, fans learn if Jazz is ready to start a new chapter in her life and engage in a romantic relationship for the first time.

When the reality series’ episode 5 aired last Tuesday, Jazz took to Twitter to tease her fans about her relationship with Victoria. “Victoria’s pansexual too! Match made in heaven? Haha we’ll see,” she wrote. Moments later, she reiterated to everyone what her sexuality is all about. “I am pansexual. This means that I am attracted to people at a level that surpasses gender identity or sexual orientation. I love people for their souls and internal beauty,” Jazz tweeted.

However, Jazz may have already given a clear sign that her relationship with Victoria won’t progress into something serious anytime soon. She posted this meaningful message on Twitter: “I want to find love. I always wish to the universe to send me someone who I can be genuine, expressive and emotional with. I know one day it’ll come. But I’m still young as hell.”

Apart from Jazz’s date with Victoria, episode 6 also features a soccer match that Jazz’s family organized to show their support for the transgendered teen who still needs to shed some pounds before her bottom surgery. In addition to the physical activity, Jazz once again resorts to hypnotherapy to deal with her unhealthy cravings and lack of control when it comes to eating food.

Last month, Jazz took to her YouTube channel to disclose that she was diagnosed with binge eating disorder, which caused her to gain weight. “The past few months have been very difficult for me ever since I got my license I’ve had more freedom to go to restaurants and, you know, I order in food through those apps that like deliver to your door,” she said after confirming that dealing with the disorder has been pretty challenging.

“I Am Jazz“ Season 4, episode 6 airs Tuesday, Feb. 6, at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

Photo: Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for NewFest