“I Am Jazz” is returning to TLC this Tuesday with the premiere episode of the show’s fourth season. Based on the newly released sneak peek, Jazz Jennings will receive some unfortunate news once she consults her doctor about her transfeminine bottom surgery.

Ahead of “I Am Jazz” Season 4’s premiere, a new teaser trailer was shared on the series’ official Facebook page. In the clip, Jennings and her family are seen in the doctor’s office for a consultation. The atmosphere appears heavy and gloomy when the doctor breaks the news that Jennings’ surgery is going to be “very difficult” and that she needs to lose at least 30 pounds to push through with it.

The transgendered teen then lets out a question in another scene saying, “Will she really deny me?” Apparently, it appears Jennings’ planned bottom surgery to complete her transition into female will be pushed back due to her weight problem and the lack of changes to some parts of her body even though she’s doing hormone therapy.

“My eating habits are beyond my control,” Jennings says in the preview while some scenes of her munching on food are flashed. At one point, the 17-year-old is seen taking a huge bite of a large burger after sneaking into her car. In another scene, Jennings’ mother questions her habit of eating her meal on her bed.

Back in June, Jennings exclusively opened up to People about the setback in her “last step” to becoming her authentic self. “There’s definitely been a lot of complications in terms of the bottom surgery. We’ve been talking about it a lot. You’ll see in the show, there’s some problems because I’ve been on the hormone blockers and basically I haven’t had a lot of development.”

Apart from Jennings’ weight and bottom surgery problems, “I Am Jazz” Season 4 is also going to cover Jennings’ attraction to a girl. In the sneak peek, Jennings admits that it’s “a good time to experiment with my sexuality” after being set up by a friend with a girl. At one point in the preview, the LGBTQ advocate raves, “The more I get to know her, the more I am attracted to her.”

“I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 1 is airing on Tuesday, Jan. 2, at 10 p.m. EST on TLC. Then starting on Jan. 23, the show will be moved to the 9 p.m. EST time slot.

Photo: Photo by Lars Niki/Getty Images for NewFest