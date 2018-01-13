Jazz Jennings has opened up about the repercussions of her weight gain. She has also gushed about the challenge to lose weight in order for her to finally get her bottom surgery done.

“I Am Jazz” Season 4 has only aired two episodes so far, but the show has already tackled gargantuan problems for Jennings and her road to fully transition. This week’s episode put the spotlight on the transgendered teen’s unhealthy eating habits and her apparent weight gain.

Days after the airing of “I Am Jazz” Season 4, episode 2, titled “Weighty Issues”; Jennings spoke candidly about her weight problem in her YouTube channel. “It’s such a challenge for me because I have binge eating disorder,” she reveals in her vlog.

Binge eating disorder is a severe and life-threatening but treatable eating disorder. It is characterized by a strong inclination to eat large amounts of food very quickly and feel shame and guilt afterwards. The patient often feels discomfort while consuming very large meals, as per the National Eating Disorders Association.

In the 17-year-old’s vlog update, she said, “The past few months have been very difficult for me ever since I got my license I’ve had more freedom to go to restaurants and, you know, I order in food through those apps that like deliver to your door. I don’t know why those exist. They’re so dangerous … but they made me fat.”

Jennings also talked about the need for her to lose at least 30 pounds in order for her to move forward with her bottom surgery — something that was covered in this week’s installment of her TLC reality series. She took to Twitter to express her dismay after hearing the news from her doctor.

“I need to lose 30 pounds to get the bottom surgery. I knew my weight gain was an issue, but I didn’t realize it would affect something that I’ve wanted my entire life. This is series,” she tweeted.

Then on her vlog, Jennings assured her fans that she’s now doing her best to stay on track for her goal of fully transitioning. “I’m trying to get on the right path and I have lost some weight from my heaviest point. However, I’m still not where I want to be and I’m just trying my hardest,” she said.

Jennings also acknowledged the love and support of her entire family throughout this trying time. She admitted that her family motivates her to keep going.

“I Am Jazz” Season 4 premiered last Jan. 2. The show is currently airing at 10 p.m. EST on TLC. But starting Jan. 23, the series’ air time is moving to 9 p.m. EST.

Photo: Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for AHA