The iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate music at the top of the charts, and no music awards show is complete without a few performances. Plenty of nominees performed at the March 11 event at the Forum in Inglewood, California, and you can still catch a few of the best performances, even if you missed the telecast on Turner networks.

Camila Cabello — The singer performed her hit single “Havana” at the iHeartRadio Awards, but she took her inspiration from Marilyn Monroe’s “Diamonds Are A Girl’s Best Friend.” The Fifth Harmony alum updated the look by adding a high slit and over-the-knee boots. Her killer vocals and choreography are really what make this performance stand out, though.

Cardi B — The awards show kicked off with a performance from Cardi B. The “Love & Hip-Hop: New York” star went with a medley of all her singles so far, and G-Eazy even dropped by for a quick feature on the song “No Limit.” The rapper is a breakout star, so it’s no surprise that she won best new artist after her performance.

Ed Sheeran — The British singer couldn’t accept his song of the year or male artist of the year awards in person, but he still made an appearance. He joined the broadcast live from Melbourne, Australia. After his acceptance speech on the street, he picked up his guitar and launched into a rendition of “Perfect” while surrounded by fans.

Maroon 5 — Adam Levine proved that there’s a reason why contestants on “The Voice” want him to be their coach. He showed off his vocal talent in this simple performance.

Eminem featuring Kehlani — The Detroit native took the stage to perform his song “Nowhere Fast” alongside Kehlani. The performance included a full band — complete with violinists — and pyrotechnics.

Other performers included Charlie Puth, Bon Jovi, N.E.R.D. and G-Eazy.

Though she didn’t perform, Taylor Swift’s presence was still felt at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards. In addition to winning female artist of the year, she premiered the music video for her latest single, “Delicate,” which follows her as she becomes invisible and dances through life like no one’s watching for a night. Watch the video HERE.

