It’s been a week since IHOP announced on Twitter that they were “flippin’ our name to IHOb” and we finally know what the “b” stands for: burgers.

Founded in 1958, International House of Pancakes has been around for 60 years, but that hasn’t stopped the company from deciding to make this major change. When the business first revealed the news of the name change, fans were quick to share their guesses as to what it could stand for.

Breakfast? Bacon-flavored pancakes? What about biscuits, bacon, butternut squash or barnacles, like the company itself suggested in a Twitter poll? None of those were correct. It ended up having nothing to do with breakfast, but instead, it was chosen to represent the new menu items arriving.

The now-called International House of Burgers is debuting seven new Ultimate Steakburgers on Monday, according to a press release. The menu includes:

Jalapeño Kick: “[A] spicy blend of sautéed jalapeños, Serrano peppers and onion, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, Pepper-Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and jalapeño mayo.”

Cowboy BBQ: “This sky-high Steakburger includes two thick, crispy onion rings, custom-cured hickory-smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and mouthwatering tangy BBQ sauce.”

The Classic: This item includes “American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand’s new signature Steakburger sauce.”

The Classic with Bacon: Choose this option to add bacon to the previous item.

Photo: Steve Floethe/Getty Images

Mega Monster: Go big with “two premium Steakburger patties, American and White Cheddar cheeses, lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickles and the brand’s signature sauce.”

Mushroom & Swiss: “[A] blend of sautéed mushrooms and onions, Swiss cheese and creamy mayo.”

Big Brunch: This late-morning/early-afternoon burger “includes IHOP’s custom-cured, hickory-smoked bacon, a fried egg, a crispy browned potato, American cheese and a delicious new signature burger sauce”

During the launch phase, these burgers start at $6.99 and include unlimited fries and a drink.

There’s no telling if this name change is permanent or only acts as promotion for the brand’s new food items, but the company has gone ahead and changed its Twitter handle from “IHOP” to “IHOb.” Its Facebook and Instagram handles still currently hold the original name, as does the website. Although, there is a landing page for IHOB.com.

So, why the name change just because of some additions to the menu?

“Everyone knows that IHOP makes world-famous pancakes so we felt like the best way to convince them that we are as serious about our new line of Ultimate Steakburgers as we are about our pancakes, was to change our name to IHOb,” said Brad Haley, Chief Marketing Officer for IHOb restaurants, in the press release.