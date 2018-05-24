The Bumblers start to work on their first assignment for The Doctor in tonight’s installment of “Imposters.”

According to the synopsis for Season 2, episode 8 of the Bravo series, Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Jules (Marianne Rendón) don new identities under Maddie’s (Inbar Lavi) tutelage as they try to recover the saffron diamond ring from Charlotte (Abby Miller).

As revealed by Lenny Cohen (Uma Thurman) to The Bumblers last episode, Charlotte is one of the foremost collectors of Toby Jugs in Burlington, Vermont. And apparently, Charlotte had swooped up the Toby Jug where Richard accidentally left the expensive ring. As part of their plan to get the ring back, The Doctor (Ray Proscia) instructed Ezra, Richard, and Jules to assume the identities of Clive Rhumagai, Robert Sipe, and Kasumi Lafayette, respectively.

In a sneak peek from the episode, Richard, as Robert, offers Charlotte to check out the Toby Jug he’s selling at an antique bazaar. Charlotte examines the jug but quickly declines to buy the item. “No thank you. Not for me,” she says.

As Charlotte continues to look at other items on sale, Ezra, posing as Clive, shows up and purchases the Toby Jug. After overhearing the conversation between Richard and Ezra, Charlotte butts in and tells Richard: “You’re charging this man for a Royal Doulton Dick Turpin?”

“Oh, it’s a very rare 1935 Royal Worchester,” Richard claims.

When Charlotte insists that the Toby Jug is not worth more than $45, Richard threatens to hurt her. “If you mess with my livelihood I will knock you on your butt,” Richard says.

Richard’s threat against Charlotte doesn’t sit well with Ezra so he tells Richard to cancel the sale. When Richard refuses to return Ezra’s money, the two start slapping each other in the face, leaving Charlotte in complete shock.

That incident apparently brings Charlotte closer to Ezra. In another sneak peek from the hour, Ezra tells his fellow Bumblers that everything is doing great between him and Charlotte.

“We were having fun, drinking wine, and she [even] starts getting flirty,” Ezra reveals.

“Flirty? That’s good,” Richard comments. “That sounds like [Charlotte is] a semi-shy lady who wants to love again. You gotta lean into that.”

When Ezra asks if they want him to seduce Charlotte, Jules replies: “No, not seduce but like what he said, lean into her romantic desire.”

Since Ezra is having doubts about making Charlotte fall for him, Richard tells him that they’re “not heartless.”

“No, you just need me to be. Unbelievable,” an upset Ezra says.

Do you think Ezra will seduce Charlotte just to get the ring back? Tell us what you think in the comments section below!

“Imposters” Season 2, episode 8, titled “Phase Two Sucks,” airs tonight at 10 p.m. EDT on Bravo.