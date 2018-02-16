“Imposters” executive producer Paul Adelstein teased what fans can expect from Maddie and the Bumblers in Season 2 of the Bravo series.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Adelstein said that Maddie (Inbar Lavi) “has maybe finally found some of the freedom that she’s wanted” in the beginning of the new season. As previously reported, Season 2 picks up with Maddie laying low at a lake house in Michigan while trying to leave her con artist ways in the past. But she finds moving on much harder than she expected, and that leaves her in a state of paranoia.

In a trailer for the show’s sophomore run, Maddie is tracked down by Shelly Cohen (Adelstein), a mysterious fixer who happens to be Lenny Cohen’s (Uma Thurman) ex-husband. “All I’m looking for is a nice quiet life and a nice quiet town,” Maddie tells Shelly. When Shelly comments that Maddie’s plan “sounds boring,” Maddie quickly grabs a book and hits Shelly’s face with it. Does The Doctor (Ray Proscia) send Shelly to get Maddie back to the fold? Only time will tell.

Meanwhile, Adelstein told Entertainment Weekly that Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young), and Jules (Marianne Rendón) — collectively known as the Bumblers — are in serious “trouble” at the start of the season as they have “The Doctor, and maybe the FBI, and Lenny Cohen” all after them.

In the trailer, a policewoman tries to arrest Ezra. But thanks to Jules’ quick thinking, the two, together with Richard, manage to escape. The trio is later seen reunited with Maddie, and together, they plan to take down The Doctor once and for all. “We’re gonna put every trick, every scam. We’ll take him for everything he’s got like he’s done to us,” Ezra says.

It’s unclear, however, whether Lenny remains a threat to the Bumblers, because at some point in the trailer, Lenny appears to be giving some pro tips to Jules. “You’re a runner and I’m a chaser,” Lenny tells Jules over some drinks. “Sweet, brutal violence could be effective.”

“Imposters” Season 2, which also stars Stephen Bishop as Patrick and Brian Benben as Max, premieres on Thursday, April 5 at 10 p.m. EST on Bravo.

Photo: Bravo/Ken Woroner