Dylan and Lizzie must decipher the pattern in a series of mysterious bombings in this week’s episode of “Instinct.”

According to the synopsis for Season 1, episode 11 of the CBS series, several average people blow themselves up using suicide bombs, but Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) are unable to quickly identify a motive or connection behind the disturbing incident.

In the promo for the episode, Lizzie doesn’t understand why Dylan wants her to deploy bomb squads to a certain location based on unfounded evidence.

“You want me to mobilize bomb squads based on a scratch? Are you crazy?” Lizzie asks her partner.

Dylan, however, insists that he knows a lot about the psyche of suicide bombers. “My studies on suicide bombers made me a name in the abnormal behavior community,” shares the former CIA paramilitary officer.

Also in the episode, Julian (Naveen Andrews), worried that Dylan could be exposing himself to past enemies, recruits Lizzie to talk him out of hiring Ashley (Nikki M. James), a publicist.

Lizzie and Julian met each other for the first time last episode. Though their first encounter didn’t turn out well, Julian was instrumental in finding out what really happened to her former partner and fiancé, Charlie (Brian Avers).

Lizzie initially thought that Charlie was a dirty cop secretly working for one of the world’s most ruthless drug lords, Emilio Frantio. But with the help of Julian, Lizzie discovered that Charlie wasn’t really corrupt, but one of their teammates was.

When Dylan pointed out to Lizzie that the corrupt member of their undercover team was someone who was by himself during their covert operation to take down Emilio, Lizzie quickly realized that the dirty cop was none other than Rafael Sosa (Alejandro Hernandez), who also shot Charlie to death as revealed in a flashback scene.

Lizzie then realized that Charlie wasn’t saying sorry to her before he took his last breath, but was actually trying to say Sosa’s name. Dylan also confirmed that the Cayman account was Sosa’s, explaining that Sosa named the account after Charlie, so he would be the one to take the fall. The episode ended with Lizzie arresting Sosa for murder, money laundering, and conspiracy.

“Instinct” Season 1, episode 11, titled “Blast From the Past,” airs on Sunday, June 17 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.