Dylan and Lizzie won’t be working on a new case tonight as the next episode of “Instinct” won’t air on CBS until next Sunday.

Instead of airing Season 1, episode 8 of “Instinct” tonight, the network will broadcast back-to-back episodes of “NCIS: Los Angeles” Season 9, starting at 8 p.m. EDT.

In the next episode of “Instinct,” Dylan (Alan Cumming) and Lizzie (Bojana Novakovic) are tasked to solve a shooting incident in less than a day. According to the synopsis for the installment, a woman is shot outside a community center, and to quell pressure from the media and special interest groups, Dylan and Lizzie are challenged by the mayor to solve the case in less than 24 hours.

Executive producer Michael Rauch actually took to Twitter to inform fans that there won’t be a new episode of “Instinct” tonight. “Reminder - @instinctcbs (and these vicious crime fighters) will not be on tomorrow night. But we will be back next Sunday,” Rauch tweeted, along with a photo of the show’s cast.

At the end of his tweet, Rauch also reminded his followers that the show will be back for another season. “Instinct” has been a so-so ratings performer for CBS since it premiered last March. But despite its soft ratings, Deadline reported that it has been in line with its fellow Sunday CBS shows in the 25-54 demo. Also, the series made history as the first broadcast drama with an openly gay lead character, played by Cumming.

A few hours after the show’s Season 2 renewal was announced, Novakovic took to Twitter to share the good news. “@instinctcbs got picked up for a 2nd season! Thank you to our fans, this happened because of you,” the 36-year-old Serbian-Australian actress tweeted. “We’re a midseason show with next to zero marketing and the most watched debut drama this season! Thank you!”

Novakovic also shared an Instagram video of her dancing after the show was picked up for Season 2.

In addition to Cumming and Novakovic, “Instinct” also stars Daniel Ings as Dylan’s husband Andy, Naveen Andrews as Julian, and Sharon Leal as Jasmine.

Photo: CBS