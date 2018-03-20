Tuesday is International Happiness Day, a United Nations-recognized celebration, which commemorates people's positive attitudes and efforts toward creating happier lives for themselves and for the world’s well-being.

"A profound shift in attitudes is underway all over the world," the day's official website reads. "People are now recognizing that 'progress' should be about increasing human happiness and well-being, not just growing the economy."

According to the U.N. General Assembly, happiness is considered a fundamental human goal and the best ways to achieve that include giving, appreciating, and exercising what is around you.

Whether you are in the mood or not on Tuesday, spend a minute to help yourself and others. Celebrate International Happiness Day by reading a few of the best and famous quotes about the feeling to make you smile, collected from GoodReads and BrainyQuote.

