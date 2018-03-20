International Happiness Day 2018: 25 Quotes To Make You Smile
Tuesday is International Happiness Day, a United Nations-recognized celebration, which commemorates people's positive attitudes and efforts toward creating happier lives for themselves and for the world’s well-being.
"A profound shift in attitudes is underway all over the world," the day's official website reads. "People are now recognizing that 'progress' should be about increasing human happiness and well-being, not just growing the economy."
According to the U.N. General Assembly, happiness is considered a fundamental human goal and the best ways to achieve that include giving, appreciating, and exercising what is around you.
Whether you are in the mood or not on Tuesday, spend a minute to help yourself and others. Celebrate International Happiness Day by reading a few of the best and famous quotes about the feeling to make you smile, collected from GoodReads and BrainyQuote.
- "Happiness depends upon ourselves." — Aristotle
- "There's nothing like deep breaths after laughing that hard. Nothing in the world like a sore stomach for the right reasons." — Stephen Chbosky
- "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles M. Schulz
- "Success is getting what you want, happiness is wanting what you get." — W.P. Kinsella
- "The best way to cheer yourself is to try to cheer someone else up." — Mark Twain
- "It's been my experience that you can nearly always enjoy things if you make up your mind firmly that you will." — L.M. Montgomery
- "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony." — Mahatma Gandhi
- "We all live with the objective of being happy; our lives are all different and yet the same." — Anne Frank
- "We're all golden sunflowers inside." — Allen Ginsberg
- "The most important thing is to enjoy your life – to be happy – it’s all that matters." — Audrey Hepburn
- "Most folks are as happy as they make up their minds to be." — Abraham Lincoln
- "The only thing that will make you happy is being happy with who you are, and not who people think you are." — Goldie Hawn
- "Happiness is a choice. You can choose to be happy. There’s going to be stress in life, but it’s your choice whether you let it affect you or not." — Valerie Bertinelli
- "If you want to be happy, be." — Leo Tolstoy
- "Be happy. It’s one way of being wise." — Sidonie Gabrielle Colette
- "If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion." — Dalai Lama
- "There are lots of people I admire and respect, but I don’t necessarily want to be like them. I’m too happy being myself." — James D’arcy
- "A well-spent day brings happy sleep." — Leonardo da Vinci
- "The talent for being happy is appreciating and liking what you have, instead of what you don’t have." — Woody Allen
- "Don’t waste a minute not being happy. If one window closes, run to the next window- or break down a door." — Brooke Shields
- "Morality is not the doctrine of how we may make ourselves happy, but how we may make ourselves worthy of happiness." — Immanuel Kant
- "It is the working man who is the happy man. It is the idle man who is the miserable man." — Benjamin Franklin
- "If you want a happy ending that depends, of course, on where you stop your story." — Orson Welles
- "The miracle is not that we do this work, but that we are happy to do it." — Mother Teresa
- "In the confusion we stay with each other, happy to be together, speaking without uttering a single word." — Walt Whitman