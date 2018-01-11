A new software update for the iPhone X, other iPhones and iPads is coming soon. Apple has just seeded the fifth pre-release version of the upcoming iOS 11.2.5 to developers and beta testers. Here’s what fans can expect from the new update based on the betas that have been released thus far.

On Thursday, MacRumors reported that the Cupertino giant seeded a new beta version of iOS 11.2.5 to public beta testers. The fifth beta just comes a few days after Apple rolled out the fourth beta and released the iOS 11.2.2 update, which addressed the hardware-based vulnerability called “Spectre.”

According to developers and beta testers who currently have access to the pre-release versions of iOS 11.2.5, the next iOS update will introduce a new audio news feature that will enable Siri to play daily news podcasts when asked about the latest news. The feature will let Siri retrieve podcasts from the Washington Post by default, but users will be given the option to switch to CNN, Fox News and NPR.

The feature is said to only be accessible when users invoke Apple’s digital assistant via voice and without looking at the display of their iOS device. Hence, activating Siri by physically pressing the side button or Home button of iOS devices would only lead to the standard Apple news headlines. This could be a hint that Apple is mainly developing the new audio news feature for the upcoming HomePod speaker.

It’s still not clear if iOS 11.2.5 beta 5 comes with other new features. The first four beta builds did not seem to have any. It’s worth noting though that the fourth beta build fixed the loud sounds that appeared in beta 3, according to Gadget Hacks. So it’s safe to assume that the upcoming iOS 11.2.5 would most likely focus on delivering bug fixes and security improvements.

Last month, IBT learned that the second beta of the upcoming update likely addressed the bug that made it impossible for testers to access the camera or camera roll and iMessage apps from non-iMessage conversations. The bug was first spotted in iOS 11.2.5 beta 1, so it’s good that Apple dealt with it right away before it could appear in the newer pre-release versions.

Registered Apple developers can now download iOS 11.2.5 beta 5 from the Cupertino giant’s Developer Center, or over-the-air provided they have properly configured their device for testing. Meanwhile, public beta testers should head to Settings > General > Software Update to obtain beta 5 over-the-air.

Photo: Reuters/Stephen Lam