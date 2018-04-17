An Amber alert was issued early Tuesday for two children believed to have been kidnapped from the Clinton County town of Toronto. Authorities released the name of the suspect saying he is "armed and dangerous."

Police said 27-year-old Taylor Milroy took 4-year-old Bryson Milroy and 2-year-old Braxton Milroy from 345 Mill Street in Toronto, and were possibly heading to the Colona, Illinois, area. Authorities are looking for a 2006 silver Hyundai Sonata with the Illinois license plate of V809407 believed to have been used in the kidnapping.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-8-inch tall man weighing 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Taylor was also described as possibly suicidal, according to an alert from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Authorities said Bryson is a 3-foot-6-inch tall child weighing 40 pounds. He was last seen wearing a yellow Batman hoodie with black and gray sweatpants. Braxton, a 2-foot-6-inch tall toddler weighing 32 pounds, was wearing a black hoodie with gray skulls and black jeans, according to the alert.

Police said if the public spot the suspect or the children, they should immediately inform law enforcement. However, authorities advised the public not to approach the suspect as he is dangerous.

Photo: Reuters/Fred Prouser

This is a developing story.