The Animoji feature of the iPhone X does more than just creating cute little animated videos of emojis that mirror the expressions and actions of users. It actually has a feature that lets users come up with stickers, which they can then send to their contacts via the Messages app.

The iMessage sticker that users can create through the Animoji feature is simply a still of the animated video. Though it does sound a bit absurd since it’s like sending an emoji, this feature actually comes in handy when users want to send a custom animated character that captures what they are feeling at the moment. Hence, it’s a great way to make and send custom-made reaction stickers during conversations.

To create a still image or a sticker, first you need to open a Messages thread. Then, you tap the Messages App Store icon and choose Animoji there. Once you have selected your Animoji, you may now make an expression for your chosen Animoji to follow. The next step is the most crucial one: instead of tapping the red record button, you go ahead and tap right on the Animoji itself.

Doing so will create a still image in the chat bar that you can send to the person you are conversing with by tapping the blue arrow. A faster way of sending it is by just touching and holding the Animoji while you make the facial expression and dragging the resulting sticker to the conversation, according to MacRumors.

Now if you want to save the Animoji or the sticker you made and shared, you simply press deeply on the Animoji in the message thread, swipe up and tap Save. For Animoji users with devices that do not have 3D Touch, they can save the Animoji by touching and holding it before tapping Save.

