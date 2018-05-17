An SUV hit a family of four in Irvine, California, when it went over the side of the road and hung over a hillside on Wednesday.

The crash took place a little before 8 p.m. local time (11 p.m. EDT) and left a woman, 45, dead and three others — a 49-year-old man, a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl — injured, Capt. Tony Bommarito with the Orange County Fire Authority confirmed, CW affiliated KTLA reported.

Regarding the incident, the Irvine Police Department tweeted: “The Irvine Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle traffic collision in the area of Turtle Rock Drive and Ridgeline. As a result, Ridgeline will be closed to traffic between Hillsborough and Turtle Rock Drive for the next 2 hours.”

While the man was airlifted to the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, the woman and the teen victims were rushed in ambulances to O.C. Global Medical Center in Santa Ana, California.

The woman succumbed to her injuries around 9 p.m. local time (12 a.m. EDT). All the other patients are seriously injured and are being treated as trauma patients. The relationships between the individuals are not known except for the fact that they were members of the same family.

The exact cause of the crash is still under investigation. So far it is known that the victimized family were walking on the side of the road when the SUV lost control, drove off the road and hit them.

The 37-year-old driver of the SUV was examined by paramedics at the scene but not believed to be seriously injured.

Irvine Police Officer Kim Mohr said the driver, later identified as a local resident Kamal Attoh, was interrogated at the scene for possible drunk driving, administered a sobriety test and arrested, NBC Los Angeles reported.

Ali Kachueian, who was in the area and witnessed the incident, said he ran to help the injured.

"A lady on the ground. A girl with a bloody face. One person was stuck under the car, and one young boy probably a teenager actually," Kachueian said, ABC7 reported.

This is a developing story

Photo: Getty Images/ Mark Wilson