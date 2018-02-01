Phoenix Suns guard Isaiah Canaan suffered a horrific leg injury after falling hard to the court in the first quarter of Wednesday night's game against the Dallas Mavericks. Canaan was stretchered off the court after he fractured his left ankle.

Canaan was surprisingly calm as he lay on the court before medics arrived to take him away. In videos released on social media, Canaan's foot could clearly be seen pointing in the wrong direction. While there was no official announcement, fans speculated Canaan may be away from the entire season due to the injury.

“Isaiah Canaan is down and his left ankle is pointing in a direction it shouldn’t. Bone came out. Suns team in shock,” Suns beat writer Scott Bordow reported.

Team doctor Tom Carter assisted Canaan and twisted the foot and ankle back into their proper positions. He told ESPN that Canaan was very calm and did not utter a word of pain.

Photo: Getty Images

"It's hard for fans and everyone sitting right there, and teammates especially, a guy they battle with every day. It's their friend on and off the court,'' Suns interim coach Jay Triano said, according to ESPN. "I used the timeout to let us say a quick prayer and get us refocused again to keep playing."

"Not much can we do. He was in the hands of our medical staff and we trust they do their job and we had to keep doing ours," he added.

Other NBA players shared messages of support for Canaan on social media.

The incident looked similar to Gordon Hayward’s leg break at the start of the season. Hayward suffered the gruesome injury just five minutes into his Celtics debut against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Oct. 17. He underwent surgery two days later, and agent Mark Bartelstein announced that the forward was "unlikely to return" during the 2017-18 campaign.

On Monday, Hayward gave an update to his fans about his recovery writing in his blog: "The biggest change is that I’ve been out of the brace for a couple weeks now, and everything is feeling pretty good. It definitely feels good to walk around the house without the brace. The act of walking finally feels normal. That’s really nice."

“This is the first time I’ve ever used the AlterG, and if you don’t know what it is, it uses air pressure technology to allows you to rehab without putting your full body weight on your legs. It’s like you don’t have the full effect of gravity on you (which is where the name comes from). When you set it to 20% or 30% of your body weight, it feels like you’re so much lighter and you’re just kind of walking on air. It kind of helps me slowly progress and still get the same range of motion that I would normally be getting, so that’s really cool," he wrote in the lengthy message.