The Washington Redskins have been battling over their name for decades, but they might be able to finally trademark the NFL logo. That's because the United States Supreme Court ruled Monday in favor of an Asian-American rock band called the Slants, Sports Illustrated reported.

The 71-year-old regulation, which banned offensive trademarks, was overturned because it interfered with First Amendment's freedom of speech, the judges said.

In the case of Matal v. Tam, the Slants argued it was a violation of their First Amendment rights to stop them from trademarking their band name, which allegedly mocks Asians. The courts revisted the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office's ruling before they made their decision.

"We now hold that this provision violates the Free Speech Clause of the First Amendment," Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his report. "It offends a bedrock First Amendment principle: Speech may not be banned because it expresses ideas that offend."

READ: LeBron James, Dwyane Wade And Other Athletes Share Father's Day Moments With Their Kids

The Slants case is pertinent to the Washington Redskins, who battled the Trademark Office over accusations that the team's name was hurtful toward Native Americans.

In 1999, the U.S Patent and Trademark Office law blocked the Washington Redskins from trademarking their namesake and logos that related to the word "Redskins."

The Redskins are not in danger of losing their trademark until petitions have fully run through the justice system. However, they can utilize the "Redskins" nickname if they use state law.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office voided six federal trademark actions Redskins took in June 2014, specifying that the nickname is "disparaging to Native Americans."

READ: Aaron Hernandez Murder: Senator Co-Sponsors Bill Against Rule That Made Athlete Innocent​​

The "Redskins" are used to scrutiny.

In 1992, Amanda Blackhorse, a Navajo, sued the "Redskins" and claimed that the name was offensive to Native Americans. She was the plaintiff in the Blackhorse et al v. Pro-Football Inc. case. Five Native Americans also held the lawsuit. Blackhorse wanted to prove that the nickname is a racist term that should have never seen a trademark.

The team has filed for trademark considerations for the namesake on four instances since 1967.

Redskins owner Dan Snyder has said that he refuses to change the team’s name despite the controversy. The team has utilized the "Redskins" moniker since 1932.

Snyder wasn’t the only person who seemed to be in support of the team’s controversial name. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was questioned about the team’s name in a 2013 pre-Super Bowl press session, and he responded: "I don’t think anybody wants to offend anybody." He also penned a written response to members of Congress.

"As you may know," Goodell wrote, "the team began as the Boston Braves in 1932, a name that honored the courage and heritage of Native Americans. The following year, the name was changed to the Redskins — in part to avoid confusion with the Boston baseball team of the same name, but also to honor the team’s then-head coach, William 'Lone Star' Dietz. Neither in intent nor use was the name ever meant to denigrate Native Americans or offend any group."

Photo: Getty Images