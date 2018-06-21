A full-time chef on staff at the official residence was just not enough for the gourmet cravings of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's wife, Sara, but her taste for ordering-in has turned sour for the Jewish state’s first couple.

On Thursday, prosecutors charged Sara Netanyahu with misusing $100,000 in state funds to order lavish meals from Israel’s most famous chefs.

In the latest indictment, in what is known in Israel as the “Prepared Food Affair”, the Justice Ministry said Sara Netanyahu was charged with graft, fraud and breach of trust for allegedly overspending more than $100,000 of taxpayer’s money on private meals to be delivered to the prime minister's official residence, even when there was a full-time chef on staff. Ezra Saidoff, a former deputy director of the official residence, was also charged.

From April 2009 until March 2013, Sara Netanyahu ordered meals from some of the most expensive restaurants in Jerusalem. According to the indictment she was splurging more than $7,000 a month on take out food for the prime minister’s residence.

"The defendants worked together to obtain funding at the state's expense for catered meals from restaurants, while receiving the services of a full-time cook at the residence, who was falsely presented as a cleaner, in violation of procedures and rules and by receiving double funding at the state's expense for the catering expenses,” read the indictment.

"The defendant abused her position as the prime minister's wife towards all the relevant elements, including the defendant (Saidoff), the residence's caretakers and other employees. The defendant (Saidoff) abused his position and responsibility as a senior public servant, breaching the trust that was entrusted to him."

According to her defense team, Sara Netanyahu, 59, had "no awareness she may have been committing criminal offenses”. If convicted she could face a maximum of five years behind bars.

"Sara Netanyahu is a strong and honorable woman and there has never been any fault in her actions," a statement on the prime minister's Facebook page said.

Gil Hoffman, chief political correspondent of the Jerusalem Post, said the indictment was a "devastating blow" to the prime minister, according to ABC News. He described Sara as "the power behind the throne."

Photo: REUTERS/Nir Elias Stories of Sara Netanyahu’s abusive behavior and love of luxury have been circulating in Israel for decades Sand the latest indictment will reinforce her extravagant , imperious image among her fellow citizens.

In 2016, a court ruled she abused an employee and awarded the man $42,000 in damages. Other former employees have accused her of mistreatment, charges the Netanyahus have vehemently denied.

Despite a triumphant 2018 for Prime Minister Netanyahu on the international stage, including the Trump administration's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and its move of the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem , which has played well in the polls, a series of corruption scandals have been lurking off-stage for the prime minister and his family..

In one case, he and family members are suspected of receiving $285,000 worth of luxury cigars, champagne and jewellery from wealthy personalities in exchange for financial or personal favors.

Last week, Israeli police questioned Netanyahu, his wife and son in connection to a case involving the country's telecom giant, Bezeq. Netanyahu is suspected of promoting regulations worth hundreds of millions of dollars for the company in return for more favorable coverage of the Netanyahu family on the telecom company's influential news site, Walla.