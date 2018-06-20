Although President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump has been severely criticized for staying silent while children are separated from their families, who cross into the United States illegally, under the administration’s “zero tolerance” policy on immigration, according to a latest report, she has been working actively behind the scenes to find a solution to the situation.

White House spokesman Hogan Gidley told CNN on Tuesday that Ivanka met with her father privately and showed the “painful” pictures of children taken at the border, encouraging him to put a stop to the policy of separating families and putting children in detention centers.

"She offered the President her support and she said she would talk to any member of Congress to help find a legislative solution to the issue," Gidley said.

Details of the private conversation were first mentioned by Trump himself in a closed-door meeting Tuesday evening with House Republicans.

"He mentioned Ivanka talked to him about that," Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) told reporters after the meeting. “His daughter had seen the images and said for a lot of reasons we should be dealing with this. And that is what this bill does."

Photo: Getty Images/ John Moore

Rep. Carlos Curbelo, (R-FL) also confirmed the fact that Ivanka had approached her father to discuss immigration policy.

"He mentioned that his daughter Ivanka had encouraged him to end this, and he said he does recognize that it needs to end and the images are painful and he's looking for a legislative solution," Curbelo said. "He discussed the optics and the policy itself, and I think he's not comfortable with either."

After meeting with the POTUS, Ivanka also called House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine — both of whom she had developed a close working relationship with the past — to discuss a possible solution to the immigration issue.

However, Ivanka’s suggestions seem to be falling on deaf ears as Trump seemed to be unmoved about his immigration policy. When asked whether the president would consider tweaking the stern policy that forcefully separates children from their parents, Curbelo said, “no.”

Photo: Getty Images/ John Moore

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Meghan McCain, daughter of Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) and a co-host of ABC’s “The View,” called out Ivanka for staying silent on such a vital issue like immigration, as outrage against her father’s policy increases by the day.

“Where is Ivanka in all of this?” McCain said. “Because she’s all for women and mothers, and she has a White House role... and I’m sort of interested that her platform has been women and mothers and she doesn’t seem to have anything to say about this.”

Ivanka has also been facing backlash on Twitter after author Orli Matlow compared a dress she wore in the past to thermal blankets handed out to children at detention camps, after they were separated from their parents, to keep them warm. In brute sarcasm, Matlow drew a comparison between the two pictures, with the tweet, “Who wore is better: Children detained in McAllen, Texas or Ivanka Trump”