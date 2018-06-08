“iZombie” executive producer Rob Thomas revealed that he would like to see Tina Majorino appear on the CW series.

In a recent interview with TVLine, Thomas said that he’s been trying to get Majorino to make an appearance on the show. “I’d love to get Tina Majorino,” Thomas said when asked which other “Veronica Mars” alums he’d like to see on “iZombie.” “We did offer her one role, but it wasn’t her cup of tea, which I totally got.”

Majorino played the role of Cindy “Mac” Mackenzie on “Veronica Mars,” which was created by Thomas. While Majorino has yet to play a role on “iZombie,” her “Veronica Mars” co-stars Jason Dohring, Enrico Colantoni, Francis Capra, Ryan Hansen and Eddie Jemison have already appeared on the rom-com-zom-dram.

The voice of Kristen Bell, who played the title role on “Veronica Mars,” had also been featured in Season 2 of “iZombie.” In the “Fifty Shades of Grey Matter” episode, Liv (Rose McIver) ate the brain of a poisoned librarian, who was later revealed to be an erotic fiction writer. The librarian/writer was voiced by Bell.

“[Thomas] said, ‘Just record it on your phone, send it to me and we’ll lay it into the episode,’” Bell said in a conference call with reporters in 2016 when asked how her voice cameo on “iZombie” came about. “I was sitting in my husband’s trailer while he was shooting [his new movie] ‘CHiPs’ while both my kids were sleeping in the bedroom of the trailer, and I was like, ‘Oh, I have a moment away from them! I’ll get it done.’ So I wrote out my lines, which was a paragraph or two of erotica. I recorded it on my phone and sent it to Rob.”

Thomas said that Bell would easily make a physical appearance on “iZombie” if the show films in Los Angeles. “If we shot in L.A. [versus Vancouver], Kristen would do us a solid and do the show,” Thomas told TVLine. “But she’s got two young daughters and lives in Los Angeles and has her own full-time gig [on ‘The Good Place’]. That’s asking a bit too much from her.”

Meanwhile, McIver has no problem with Thomas casting “Veronica Mars” alums for “iZombie.” “Every time Rob Thomas and [fellow executive producer] Diane [Ruggiero-Wright] bring back characters they’ve worked with before we know it’s because they really love the experience of working with those actors and, so it’s always a gift when they arrive on set,” “iZombie” lead actress McIver told Nerdist.

“iZombie” returns for its fifth and final season next year on The CW.

Photo: Getty Images/Jonathan Leibson