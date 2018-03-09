Liv’s life becomes a romantic comedy in next week’s episode of “iZombie.”

According to the synopsis for Season 4, episode 3 of the CW series, Liv (Rose McIver) eats the brains of a hopeless romantic, and finds herself meddling in Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) and Dale’s (Jessica Harmon) human-zombie relationship.

In the trailer for the hour, Liv and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) arrive at the crime scene and find out from Clive that “most of the victim’s brains is missing.” “Someone tried to steal the whole kit and caboodle,” the police detective tells the medical examiners.

After eating the remaining brains of the lovestruck female victim, Liv’s perspective becomes that of a lead character in a rom com.

“She’s falling in love just instantly,” Aly Michalka, who plays Peyton, said (via Collider) of Liv after eating the victim’s brains. “And there’s a really funny interaction between Rahul and I where we’re kind of watching her just, like, rampantly make out with this guy. We’re kind of disgusted, because in her mind, it’s this super romantic, beautiful kiss, but in real life it’s gross and sloppy and everyone just, like, licking each other’s faces. Rahul and I just looked at each other and were like ‘Okay. Yeah. This is happening.’ But it’s a really funny brain. I think it’s one of our strongest episodes we’ve done this year.”

Kohli shared the same sentiments about the rom-com brain, adding that it has more significant effect to the characters and their storylines than other brains of the week this season.

“[It] is great because Rose — when you see Rose do a character, it’s one thing. … But it’s another thing when it directly impacts your character and how your character is responding to that person,” Kohli said (via Comic Book Resources). “And with the rom-com brain, it isn’t just someone in love with the idea of romance. It impacts a lot of us, and our storylines. It also impacts the look of the show, the music that [executive producer] Rob [Thomas]’s chosen, so it’s way more potent.”

As to how McIver prepared for the rom-com brain, McIver said (via Collider) that she “watched a lot of ‘Bridget Jones’ and ‘Notting Hill’ and all the classics, leading up to the filming of the installment.

“It’s really one of my favorite episodes,” continued the New Zealand actress. “The devices that [the rom-com brain] provides are really funny. We see things in slow motion, we have the fans, we have Liv reacting to things in a way that certainly doesn’t fly with the people around her, as often is the case. It also leans into them and makes a lot of great references to the films I grew up loving. There are some good music choices. There’s certainly some throwback music choices that I know are being used. … I think people will certainly remind themselves of the comedy that we are capable of in the show.”

Elsewhere in the next episode, Liv and Major (Robert Buckley) continue to try to work through their differences. Meanwhile, Blaine (David Anders) is approached with an interesting offer.

“iZombie” Season 4, episode 3, titled “Brainless in Seattle, Part 1,” airs on Monday, March 12 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.