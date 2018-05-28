Liv only has a minute to bid farewell to her friends in this week’s season-ender of “iZombie.”

In a sneak peek from the Season 4 finale of the CW series, Chase (Jason Dohring) gives Liv (Rose McIver) 60 seconds to say her goodbyes to Clive (Malcolm Goodwin), Ravi (Rahul Kohli), and Peyton (Aly Michalka) before her scheduled public execution with her boyfriend Levon (Daniel Bonjour).

“Here’s the deal, we got one minute to say your goodbyes. That’s 20 seconds each,” says Chase.

When Clive asks Chase to be reasonable, the Fillmore-Graves CEO offers a quick deal that could extend Liv’s final moments with her friends. “Ms. Moore can earn an extra minute for each name of one of her underground railroad employees,” says Chase. But since Liv has no plan of double-crossing her colleagues, she wastes no time and starts telling her last words for each of her friends.

As Liv gives Clive a hug, she tells him where Levon’s documentary is stashed. “Clive, Levon’s documentary, it’s all on a hard drive in a cookie bowl at my apartment,” Liv reveals. “Release it and see if we can get the crowd behind us.” The assistant medical examiner also tells Clive to remember the version of her that loves her.

Liv then tells Ravi to eat Isobel’s (Izabela Vidovic) brains. When Ravi says that they’re going to save Liv, she reminds him that Isobel wants him to take her brains.

Peyton, meanwhile, tells Liv that if things don’t go the way they want, she’ll do her best to give her BFF justice. “If they go through with this, they’re gonna pay,” Peyton tells Liv. “I will make it my mission.”

“Then they should be very afraid,” Liv says. “We always said we’re gonna make big names for ourselves, I guess we should have been more specific.”

Though Liv appears to have accepted her fate, the synopsis for the episode state that Clive, Ravi, Peyton and even Major (Robert Buckley) are going to work together to keep Liv alive.

While it’s unclear how Major will help save Liv given his affiliation with Fillmore-Graves, Major is seen in full-on zombie mode at the end of the trailer for the episode.

“iZombie” Season 4 finale, titled “And He Shall Be a Good Man,” airs on Monday, May 28 at 9 p.m. EDT on The CW.