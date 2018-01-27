It looks like Ravi is now a member of the undead.

In the recently released trailer for the upcoming Season 4 of “iZombie,” Ravi (Rahul Kohli) is seen satisfying his newfound craving for brains by eating one in the morgue. A close look at Ravi’s hair at the end of the promo clip also reveals that he’s now rocking some locks of white hair. The medical examiner is also seen unusually walking around his apartment naked — a habit that he may have acquired from the first brain he consumed.

As viewers will remember, Ravi had Liv (Rose McIver) scratch him at the end of the Season 3 finale in order to test how well his latest antidote to the zombie epidemic worked. While executive producer Rob Thomas refused to reveal Ravi’s fate last June, Thomas told TVLine at the time that the results of Ravi’s decision will be “fun.”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Blaine (David Anders) and his sidekick Don E (Bryce Hodgson) enjoy The Scratching Post’s exponentially expanded clientele, while Major (Robert Buckley) struggles with how to prevent the formation of zombie street gangs.

The video also shows Mayor Floyd Baracus (Kurt Evans) telling Peyton (Aly Michalka) how relieved he is that Seattle has been walled from the rest of the country. “It’s lucky for us they did wall the city. If all you innocent humans left, they’d drop an atom bomb right on Pioneer Square,” Baracus says.

Meanwhile, Liv and Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) continue to work together. But this time, the partners are faced to solve new kind of cases, including people killing zombies and the sale of brains on the black market.

Noticeably absent in the trailer is Chase Graves (Jason Dohring), who is confirmed to return as a recurring guest star this season. Although Dohring has not been promoted to series regular for the upcoming season, Thomas told TV Guide last June that viewers will be seeing the actor “throughout Season 4.”

“[Chase is] trying to hold things together,” Thomas said of what fans can expect from the Fillmore-Graves CEO when the show returns next month. “Politically, he’s got people on his left and people on his right. He’s holding things together by a thread.”

“Now, he’s certainly taken a pretty militant stance,” Thomas continued of Chase. “But he’s got a city full of people who aren’t pleased with him. He’s created 10,000 new zombies who aren’t particularly happy that they are zombies now. They’re essentially being used as a bargaining chip. And he’s got a city full of humans who aren’t happy that, among other things, the Seahawks have left town and that some people in the U.S. want to nuke Seattle. And so he’s under a ton of pressure.”

“iZombie” Season 4 premieres on Monday, Feb. 26 at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.