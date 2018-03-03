Although it’s been a long time since viewers last saw Liv’s family on “iZombie,” series star Rose McIver revealed that Liv won’t still be reunited with her family in Season 4 of the CW series.

“We have so many storylines that we are servicing in this show, and we have so many regulars with their own storylines, that it hasn’t made sense quite yet for that to be a focal story point,” McIver said (via TVLine) when asked if there’s a plan to bring Liv’s family back to the show. “But it’s definitely hovering there. I hope we come back to that soon.”

So far, fans have already met Liv’s mom Eva (Molly Hagan) and her younger brother Evan (Nick Purcha), and that leaves McIver interested in knowing who Liv’s dad is.

“I am fascinated by Liv’s dad, who he is,” McIver said, before revealing that there were actually plans to introduce him in Season 4. “There was talk about trying to bring it in this season, but it’s been such a dense plot. I think the writers have focused, at the moment, on what’s going on in wider Seattle.”

The idea to introduce Liv’s dad to the show initially came about after filming for Season 1 ended. “We have been talking about Season 2 as being the Season of Dads,” series creator Rob Thomas told TVLine in June 2015. “We might meet several people’s dads in Season 2, including [Liv and Evan’s]. We kept him intentionally unmentioned because we hadn’t worked out how we wanted to bring him in or what we wanted to do with him… We have a desire to do it, and I think we have a neat backstory on their dad.”

In an interview with TVLine in September that same year, Thomas gave an update on their plan to introduce Liv’s dad to the series. “We’re eight episodes in, and we haven’t written that, but it’s on our big board of ideas,” said Thomas weeks before the Season 2 premiere. “We’ve intentionally not mentioned Liv’s dad so that we could do it when we found the perfect story, and there have been a couple ideas pitched that I really like. So it hasn’t been planned specifically yet, but it is out there in the ether and one of the things that we’ve been interested in exploring.”

Would you like to meet Liv’s dad? Sound off in the comments section below!

“iZombie” Season 4 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.