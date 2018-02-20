Hong Kong martial artist, actor, producer, and director Jackie Chan in a Facebook post Monday appealed to his fans and friends to adopt pets, instead of buying them.

In a detailed post, Chan wrote: “I’m sure my fans and friends already know that I have two golden retrievers, and they’ve been with me for many years. One is called JJ, the other is called Jones. They’re getting old and a lot of health problems are starting to come out. I always miss them when I’m not in Hong Kong.”

He also compared pet dogs to stray ones in his post, and wrote how the former are quite lucky.

“Compared to the lonely stray dogs on the street who have no one to look after them, JJ and Jones are very lucky,” Chan’s post read.

He also appealed to pet lovers to adopt instead of buying commercially-bred animals.

“In support of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals Organization in Asia), I’d like to make an appeal to all pet lovers around the world, try adopting a pet instead of buying commercially bred animals. I hope everyone can be more compassionate towards stray dogs, stray cats, and other stray animals,” he wrote.

Chan, in his post, also wished his fans and friends a wonderful Chinese New Year. He also posted two photographs of himself sitting beside JJ and Jones.

The post was shared around 1,570 times at the time of publishing this story.

Apart from Chan, a number of celebrities have also pledged for the adoption of pets. Here’s a list of some of the celebrities who adopted rescue dogs.

Chris Pine adopted a pit bull from a local shelter.

Nina Dobrev too adopted a furry pet from a local shelter. She posted a video of her new friend on Instagram.

Liam Hemsworth adopted a six-month-old puppy and promised to give him a life he deserved. Wylder's Holistic Pet Center posted a photograph of Hemsworth along with his new buddy on their official Instagram page.

Hunter Hayes adopted a female dog from a local shelter home. He took to Instagram to introduce his new friend – Ella.

In an emotional Instagram post, Miley Cyrus thanked “@beaglefreedom and their mission to free captive pups from inhumane animal testing labs!” She also posted a photograph of her sleeping next to her rescued pet.

Kristen Bell said she chose to adopt a pet because she “wanted a family member not a handbag.” Bell is also known for promoting animal kindness and a myriad of animal charities.

Amanda Seyfried adopted an Australian Shepherd named Finn from Best Friends Animal Society. The actress often posts photographs and videos of her pet on her official Instagram account.

The Humane Society of the United States on its website states that “millions of companion animals in shelters across America are just waiting for a special home like yours. When you're looking to add a pet to your life, consider adopting a homeless animal from your local shelter or rescue group. An animal shelter or a rescue group is the best source for a new pet, and our pet-care experts have compiled all the information you'll need to find your nearest group, select a pet who matches your lifestyle, and more.”

If you are looking forward to adopting a dog, a cat, or any other pet, the Shelter Pet Project could be your one-stop solution!