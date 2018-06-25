A 12-year-old boy from Coloroda missing since Saturday has not returned home yet, authorities said late Sunday. An amber alert was issued to find Jacob Roe, who is believed to be with 60-year-old David Freeman.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said the boy left his home in Crestone, a small town of about 150 people, on Saturday afternoon and since then no one had seen him. Authorities released an "endangered missing advisory" at the request of the Saguache County Sheriff's Office. The Sheriff’s Office said Roe is believed to be in danger.

The missing boy and Freeman may be traveling in a Red 2014 Jeep Patriot with CO Licence plate 198-ZQO, investigators said.

Roe is described as a 5-foot-tall white male weighing 100 pounds with red hair and blue eyes. Last seen wearing a black t-shirt, red shorts and red tennis shoes. Freeman is described as 5-foot-6-inch tall and 135 pounds. He has blond/grey hair and wears glasses. He was last seen with a full beard. The suspect was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, a denim ball cap, grey and orange shoes.

Authorities do not have much details about Roe or the reason why Freeman may have taken the boy. Investigators are seeking the help of the public to locate Roe and Freeman. Anyone who sees Roe or knows where he might be should call 911 or 719-655-2525 immediately, authorities requested.

