Following a traumatic ordeal in early April, actress Jaime King is ready to seek justice against the man who violently attacked both her car and her son, James Knight Newman.

The “Sin City” star appeared in court for the hearing of Paul Francis Floyd, who was charged with three misdemeanor charges and one felony count for vandalism, after he destroyed her front and rear windshield while her son sat helplessly inside of the vehicle, according to TMZ.

While answering questions outside of the courthouse on Thursday, the “Hart of Dixie” actress revealed her 4-year-old son is suffering from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder following the ordeal.

When asked if the child, who was in the vehicle and struck by glass when the man shattered the windshield, was having nightmares, King revealed her son is still dealing with the incident. However, she and her husband, Kyle Newman, are getting him help and have taken him to therapy.

The actress told cameras she is positive the attacker was well aware of his actions when he tried to attack her son and revealed she intends on showing up to every one of Floyd’s court dates. King insisted her presence in court will not only be for her son but make sure the vandal cannot victimize anyone else.

King previously released a statement detailing the events of the April 4 attack and thanked her friend, who helped keep her son safe during the incident.

“My brave friend Judit Balogh used her self-defense training to try and keep the individual from harming James Knight while glass was shattering on him, as the perpetrator jumped on the roof until it collapsed and kicked in windows trying to get to him,” King shared on her Twitter account.

“He threw a bottle at her, hitting and assaulting her, but he couldn’t catch her. Without her bravery and selflessness, I cannot imagine the outcome,” she added.

While King was also grateful to authorities and bystanders who helped her out, she insisted that action needs to be taken to help those who are mentally ill.

“Mental health, drug addiction, and homelessness are issues that need to be addressed, and we desperately need more resources dedicated to helping the people suffering,” she continued.

Photo: Valerie Macon/AFP/Getty Images